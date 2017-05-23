Professionally Designed Templates
Swift Publisher for Mac contains over 300 pre-designed templates for various document types. You will find two-fold and tri-fold brochures, catalogs, facing pages, social media, and many other templates. Additional free templates are also available.
Rich Clipart Collections
Swift Publisher comes with 2,000 clipart images and 100 image masks. You can extend that with 40,000 images and 100 additional fonts with Extras Pack for just $9.99.
If that’s not enough, you can buy any of over 60 million professional-quality images offered by Depositphotos within Swift Publisher for Mac at very attractive prices.
Headings to Stand Out
A collection of 2D and 3D state of the art heading presets adds to the professional look of your documents. Want to create your own text styles? Art Text 3 integration will assist you with that (Art Text 3 purchase required).
Two-Page Spreads
With Swift Publisher for Mac, it’s convenient to view and edit two pages side-by-side. This functionality is very convenient for working with magazines, newspapers and other multi-page materials.
Master Pages
Master pages are great for creating repeating content: header, footer, page number and a common background for your documents.
Customizable Text Styles
Set up and save your own text styles for any document just once and apply them with one click of the mouse.
Import from Media Libraries
Easily access your albums, collections and favorites from Apple Photos (iPhoto, Aperture) or from any folder in the Finder.
Extensive Design Tools
Using drawing tools, gradient fills, shadows, image tiling, over 100 image masks, a built-in image editor with Core Image filters and other tools, you'll find that the design solutions are endless.
Flowing Text Boxes
Text boxes can be linked to make your text flow from one text box into another, even when text boxes are on different pages. That is great for complex, multi-column layouts.
Customizable Grid and Guides
Lay out columns accurately using guides, and use a customizable grid to get full control of your layout.
Unlimited Layers
Swift Publisher supports a layer-based workflow for creating complex designs with no mess. Create as many layers as you need, preview them and easily switch between them. Layers have a dedicated tab in the Inspector, where you can also rename them or make them invisible and non-printable.
Export & Print Your Document
Apart from printing a document on a local printer, Swift Publisher for Mac can export to PDF and popular graphic formats (PNG, TIFF, JPEG, and EPS). You can export the document with an RGB or CMYK color model, set bleed size and convert text to curves when preparing your document for a print shop.