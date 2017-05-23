Swift Publisher

Desktop Publisher for Mac

Swift Publisher is a page layout and desktop publishing app for Mac. This software provides all you need to create effective desktop publishing materials, such as flyers, brochures, catalogs, magazines, booklets, newsletters, calendars, posters, menus, cards, Facebook and Twitter covers, ad banners and many more.

Publisher for Mac video picture

What’s New in Swift Publisher 5

Style and Performance Icon

Style & Performance

  • Stylish New Interface
  • Touch Bar Supported
  • Optimized for macOS 10.12
  • Significantly Improved Performance
Layout & Design Icon

Layout & Design

  • Spread View Mode
  • Customizable Grid
  • Improved Text Box Linking
  • Pixels and Picas Measurements
  • Easier Layer Management
Useful Add-ons Icon

Useful Add-ons

  • Depositphotos Integration
  • 2D and 3D Text Style Presets
  • Art Text 3 Integration
  • New Templates
  • Google Maps Integration
Professionally Designed Templates

Swift Publisher for Mac contains over 300 pre-designed templates for various document types. You will find two-fold and tri-fold brochures, catalogs, facing pages, social media, and many other templates. Additional free templates are also available.

Swift Publisher for Mac on the Screen
Clipart Collection in Publisher

Rich Clipart Collections

Swift Publisher comes with 2,000 clipart images and 100 image masks. You can extend that with 40,000 images and 100 additional fonts with Extras Pack for just $9.99.

If that’s not enough, you can buy any of over 60 million professional-quality images offered by Depositphotos within Swift Publisher for Mac at very attractive prices.

Artistic Headings in Publisher for Mac

Headings to Stand Out

A collection of 2D and 3D state of the art heading presets adds to the professional look of your documents. Want to create your own text styles? Art Text 3 integration will assist you with that (Art Text 3 purchase required).

Two-page Spreads in Swift Publisher

Two-Page Spreads

With Swift Publisher for Mac, it’s convenient to view and edit two pages side-by-side. This functionality is very convenient for working with magazines, newspapers and other multi-page materials.

Master Pages in Publisher for Mac

Master Pages

Master pages are great for creating repeating content: header, footer, page number and a common background for your documents.

Customizable Text Styles in Publisher for Mac

Customizable Text Styles

Set up and save your own text styles for any document just once and apply them with one click of the mouse.

Media Libraries Import

Import from Media Libraries

Easily access your albums, collections and favorites from Apple Photos (iPhoto, Aperture) or from any folder in the Finder.

Extensive Design Tools

Using drawing tools, gradient fills, shadows, image tiling, over 100 image masks, a built-in image editor with Core Image filters and other tools, you'll find that the design solutions are endless.

Extensive Design Tools in Publisher for Mac
Flowing Text Boxes Tool

Flowing Text Boxes

Text boxes can be linked to make your text flow from one text box into another, even when text boxes are on different pages. That is great for complex, multi-column layouts.

Customizable Grid and Guides

Customizable Grid and Guides

Lay out columns accurately using guides, and use a customizable grid to get full control of your layout.

Unlimited Layers in Publisher for Mac

Unlimited Layers

Swift Publisher supports a layer-based workflow for creating complex designs with no mess. Create as many layers as you need, preview them and easily switch between them. Layers have a dedicated tab in the Inspector, where you can also rename them or make them invisible and non-printable.

Printing in Publisher for Mac

Export & Print Your Document

Apart from printing a document on a local printer, Swift Publisher for Mac can export to PDF and popular graphic formats (PNG, TIFF, JPEG, and EPS). You can export the document with an RGB or CMYK color model, set bleed size and convert text to curves when preparing your document for a print shop.

Key Features

Customizable Templates

Customizable Templates

Over 300 pre-designed templates that you can customize and use for a quick solution.

Booklet Printing

Booklet Printing

Printing booklets in Swift Publisher for Mac is simple thanks to the page imposition features.

Spread View

Spread View

Use the Spread View mode to view and edit two pages side-by-side.

Import Icon

Import from Photos and Custom Folder

Use photos from your favorite Photos albums and custom folders in your design projects.

Clipart Images

Over 2,000 Clipart Images

A collection of 2,000 royalty-free photos, illustrations, and more. Get over 40,000 with the Extras Pack.

Depositphotos Integration

Integration with Depositphotos

Access numerous high-quality images on Depositphotos right from Swift Publisher.

Flexible Text Tools

Flexible Text Tools

Take advantage of flowing text boxes, vertical and circle text tools.

Customizable Text Styles

Customizable Text Styles

Set up text styles for any document just once and apply them with one click of the mouse.

Customizable Grid

Customizable Grid

Take advantage of a customizable grid for precise document layout.

Unlimited Layers

Unlimited Editing Layers

Swift Publisher for Mac sports a layer-based workflow for creating complex designs with no mess.

Export Icon

Export to PNG, TIFF, JPEG, EPS, and PDF

Export your projects to the most popular image formats and send them to a print shop.

Art Text Integration

Stylish Headings and Art Text 3 Integration

A collection of artistic headings and integration with Art Text 3 will brighten up your documents.

Share to Facebook and Twitter

Share to Facebook and Twitter

Sharing a document on Facebook and Twitter has never been easier, just click and Share.

Google Maps Integration

Google Maps Integration

You’re now able to insert Google Map in printable resolution, set a marker or draw a route.

Samples

Brochures Calendars Catalogs Flyers Cards Magazines Posters Menus

Video Tutorials

Getting Started
Getting Started
Image and Design Tools
Image and Design Tools
Working with Text
Working with Text
Export and Printing
Export and Printing
Using Text Styles
Using Text Styles
Utilizing Master Pages
Utilizing Master Pages
Adding and Editing Calendars
Adding and Editing Calendars
Useful Articles:

Paper Sizes and Formats Explained

Read about the different paper layouts and sizes.

DTP 1101: Desktop Publishing Basics

An article outlining the basics of desktop publishing software.

Other Downloads

Download older versions of Swift Publisher, and product documentation.

Latest News:

May 23, 2017 Swift Publisher 5 is out! Read more

May 4, 2017 Swift Publisher 4.0.5 brings minor fixes and improvements

February 9, 2016 Swift Publisher 4.0.4 fixes image search in the Internet.

More News

System Requirements:

macOS 10.10 or higher.

Return Policy:

30 day money back guarantee.

Available in:

English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese.

